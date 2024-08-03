JWF Asthma Awareness Day Pass





The Jovante Woods Foundation Family Asthma Awareness Day at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024. This event aims to provide student athletes with free asthma screening and education, as well as certificates for free sports physicals. The initiative arms parents with the necessary information regarding asthma awareness and to provide relief to absorb the financial burden of providing student athletes with FREE asthma screening and sports physicals as these costs are not covered by medical insurance.





We have partnered with Henderson Hospital who has graciously agreed to provide complimentary asthma screenings by licensed medical professionals at this event. Our mission is to prevent parents from losing a child to asthma, inspired by Ickey Woods' loss of his son Jovante.



