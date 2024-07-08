2025 Women Who Lead Summit: Ignite Your Influence: Actionable Tools for Enhancing Your Leadership Presence
Gold Star Sponsor
$2,500
Gold Star Sponsor: $2,500
• Designated as title sponsor for the Women Who Lead Summit
• Logo featured on the remaining 2025 Women Who Lead Monthly Forum
Promotions
• Corporate logo on all pre-Summit and Summit material and website
• 5 minutes to address the audience or share their organization’s mission
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 10 registrations to the event
• 1 Full-page ad in digital program *must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Gold Star Sponsor: $2,500
• Designated as title sponsor for the Women Who Lead Summit
• Logo featured on the remaining 2025 Women Who Lead Monthly Forum
Promotions
• Corporate logo on all pre-Summit and Summit material and website
• 5 minutes to address the audience or share their organization’s mission
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 10 registrations to the event
• 1 Full-page ad in digital program *must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Freedom Sponsor
$1,000
Freedom Sponsor: $1,000
• Designated as an official sponsor for the 2025 Women Who Lead Summit
• Corporate logo on all pre-event and event material and website
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 6 registrations to the event
• 1 Full-page ad in digital program *must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Freedom Sponsor: $1,000
• Designated as an official sponsor for the 2025 Women Who Lead Summit
• Corporate logo on all pre-event and event material and website
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 6 registrations to the event
• 1 Full-page ad in digital program *must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Patriot Sponsor
$500
Patriot Sponsor: $500
• Designated as an official sponsor for the 2025 Women Who Lead Summit
• Corporate logo on all pre-event and event material and website
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 4 registrations to attend the event
• Half Page ad in digital program *must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Patriot Sponsor: $500
• Designated as an official sponsor for the 2025 Women Who Lead Summit
• Corporate logo on all pre-event and event material and website
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 4 registrations to attend the event
• Half Page ad in digital program *must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Honor Sponsor
$250
Honor Sponsor: $250
• Designated as an official sponsor for the 2025 Women Who Lead Summit
• Corporate logo on all pre-event and event material and website
• 2 registrations to the event
• Quarter-page ad in digital program *Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Honor Sponsor: $250
• Designated as an official sponsor for the 2025 Women Who Lead Summit
• Corporate logo on all pre-event and event material and website
• 2 registrations to the event
• Quarter-page ad in digital program *Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Full Page Ad
$200
Full Page Ad: $200
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Full Page Ad: $200
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Half Page Ad
$100
Full Page Ad: $100
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Full Page Ad: $100
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Quarter Page Ad
$50
Quarter Page Ad: $50
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Quarter Page Ad: $50
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Add a donation for First Page
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!