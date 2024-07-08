2025 Women Who Lead Summit: Ignite Your Influence: Actionable Tools for Enhancing Your Leadership Presence

Gold Star Sponsor: $2,500 • Designated as title sponsor for the Women Who Lead Summit • Logo featured on the remaining 2025 Women Who Lead Monthly Forum Promotions • Corporate logo on all pre-Summit and Summit material and website • 5 minutes to address the audience or share their organization’s mission • Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event • 10 registrations to the event • 1 Full-page ad in digital program *must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Gold Star Sponsor: $2,500 • Designated as title sponsor for the Women Who Lead Summit • Logo featured on the remaining 2025 Women Who Lead Monthly Forum Promotions • Corporate logo on all pre-Summit and Summit material and website • 5 minutes to address the audience or share their organization’s mission • Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event • 10 registrations to the event • 1 Full-page ad in digital program *must be received 4 weeks prior to event

More details...