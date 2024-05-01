Yoga @ North Ridge Farm!

2182 N Ridge Rd

Vermilion, OH 44089, USA

Yoga @ North Ridge Farm - Thurs 6/27 @ 6:30pm
$35
Join us on 6/27 at 6:30pm at North Ridge Farm in Vermillion for a one-hour vinyasa flow yoga class in the barn, some sound, and a post-class social with fancy snacks provided by Dena's Table! It's like a mini-retreat! 2182 North Ridge Rd, Vermillion, Ohio
Yoga @ North Ridge Farm - Thurs 7/25 @ 6:30pm
$35
Join us on 7/25 at 6:30pm at North Ridge Farm in Vermillion for a one-hour vinyasa flow yoga class in the barn, some sound, and a post-class social with fancy snacks provided by Dena's Table! It's like a mini-retreat! 2182 North Ridge Rd, Vermillion, Ohio
Yoga @ North Ridge Farm - Thurs 8/22 @ 6:30pm
$35
Join us on 8/22 at 6:30pm at North Ridge Farm in Vermillion for a one-hour vinyasa flow yoga class in the barn, some sound, and a post-class social with fancy snacks provided by Dena's Table! It's like a mini-retreat! 2182 North Ridge Rd, Vermillion, Ohio
