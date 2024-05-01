Yoga @ North Ridge Farm!

Join us on 6/27 at 6:30pm at North Ridge Farm in Vermillion for a one-hour vinyasa flow yoga class in the barn, some sound, and a post-class social with fancy snacks provided by Dena's Table! It's like a mini-retreat! 2182 North Ridge Rd, Vermillion, Ohio

