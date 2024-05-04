Delta Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Incorporated
Sales closed
Raffle Give Away
Add a donation for Delta Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Incorporated
$
1 Ticket - $1
$1
You are purchasing 1 SINGLE ticket
You are purchasing 1 SINGLE ticket
More details...
Closed
6 Tickets - $5
$5
This includes 6 tickets
You are purchasing 6 tickets for $5.00
You are purchasing 6 tickets for $5.00
More details...
Closed
12 tickets - $10
$10
This includes 12 tickets
You are purchasing 12 tickets for $10.00
You are purchasing 12 tickets for $10.00
More details...
Closed
50 tickets - $25
$25
This includes 50 tickets
You are purchasing 50 tickets for $25.00
You are purchasing 50 tickets for $25.00
More details...
Closed
100 Tickets - $50
$50
This includes 100 tickets
You are purchasing 100 tickets for $50.00
You are purchasing 100 tickets for $50.00
More details...
Closed
200 Tickets - $100
$100
This includes 200 tickets
You are purchasing 200 tickets for $100.00
You are purchasing 200 tickets for $100.00
More details...
Closed
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue