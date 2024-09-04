Team Kareem Memorial Foundation's Silent Auction Destination Vacations
South Africa Hunting Trip : 4 Hunters
$100
8 days, 7 nights, 6 days of hunting. Trip includes: Luxury Accommodations, Daily Maid Service, Laundry, Internet, three Chef-prepared meals plus water, soda, wine & beer. 1x1 Guiding, Trackers, Skinners, South Africa Hunting License, Field Prep of your trophies, an all transportation from the Johannesburg Airport. Does not include: airfare, trophy fees, accommodations before/after the hunt, gratuities, rifle rental or ammo, personal or medical insurance, non-hunter fees or rescheduling fees. Valid 2024 to 2027 seasons To secure reservation, you must book your hunting trip within three months with a trophy fee deposit. This trip is transferable. Not redeemable for cash. Value: $12,600.
Argentina Big Game & Dove Hunting Trip - 6 Hunters
$100
6 days, 5 nights & 4 hunting days. Trip includes: 3 days of Big Game Hunting and 1 day of of high-volume Dove Hunting. Luxury Accommodations at Estancia Amakela with Daily Maid Service, Laundry, Internet, three Chef-prepared meals plus water, soda, local wine & beer. 2x1 Guiding, Trackers, Skinners, Field Prep of your trophies, an all transportation from San Luis Airport. Does not include: airfare, trophy fees, accommodations before/after the hunt, gratuities, rifle rental or ammo, personal or medical insurance, non-hunter fees or rescheduling fees. Valid 2024 to 2027 seasons To secure reservation, you must book your hunting trip within three months with a trophy fee deposit. This trip is transferable. Not redeemable for cash. Value: $14,400.
New Zealand Hunting Trip: 4 Hunters
$100
5 days, 4 nights & 3 hunting days. Trip includes: Luxury Accommodations, Daily Maid Service, Laundry, Internet, three Chef-prepared meals plus water, soda, alcohol in moderation. 2x1 Guiding, Trackers, Skinners, South Africa Hunting License, Field Prep of your trophies, an all transportation from San Luis Airport. Does not include: airfare, trophy fees, accommodations before/after the hunt, gratuities, rifle rental or ammo, personal or medical insurance, non-hunter fees or rescheduling fees. Valid 2024 to 2027 seasons To secure reservation, you must book your hunting trip within three months with a trophy fee deposit. This trip is transferable. Not redeemable for cash. Value: $12,000.
Hammock Cove Antiqua: Exclusively Adults
$100
Up to 3 Villas, double occupancy for up to 10 nights per Villa. Located adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park, king size beds, infintiy edge plunge pool, turquoise water. Luxury Waterview accommodations. Nightly All-Inclusive Supplement Required: $306-$323 per person/night depending for dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional charge. Guest can upgrade for an additional $200 per villa/per night at time of booking. Air transportation not included. Exp. 6/30/26. Valued up to $1,900 per room.
The Veranda Antigua: Exclusively Adults
$100
Up to 3 Suites, double occupancy for up to 10 nights per suite. Located on 30 acres of palm studded white beaches, 5 pools, nature trails, pickle ball, fitness, non-motorized water sports, mini golf and a spa. Nightly All-Inclusive Supplement Required: $160 per person/night which provides all dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. * Peak season surcharges may apply on dates. Air transportation not included Exp. 6/30/26. Value up to $1,400 per room.
St. James Club & Villas: Kids Welcome!
$100
Up to 3 Rooms, double occupancy for up to 10 nights per room. Located on a private 100 acre peninsula on the southeastern coast of Antigua. White sand beaches, 6 pools, restaurants, non -motorized water sports, pickleball, and fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly entertainment. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park. Luxury Waterview accommodations. Nightly All-Inclusive Supplement Required: $150 per person/night depending on dates of travel covers dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Air transportation not included. * Peak season surcharges may apply on dates. Exp. 6/30/26. Valued up to $1,200 per room.
Pineapple Beach Club Antiqua: Exclusively Adults
$100
Up to 3 Rooms, double occupancy for up to 10 nights. A tropical paradise on 30 acres with white sand beach, 2 fresh water swimming pools, pickleball, fitness center and more. Nightly All-Inclusive Supplement Required: $66 per person/night depending on dates of travel covers dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Air transportation not included. * Peak season surcharges may apply on dates. Exp. 6/30/26. Valued up to $1,050 per room.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa: Exclusively Adults
$100
Up to 3 Rooms, double occupancy for up to 10 nights per room. You may choose to upgrade for $200 per room/night. 40 acres surrounded by a bird sanctuary with a 3/4 mile stretch of white sand on the Caribbean Sea. Spectacular sunset views, beachside dining, water sports and spa. Nightly All-Inclusive Supplement Required: $306 - 323 per person/night depending on dates of travel covers dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Air transportation not included. * Peak season surcharges may apply on dates. Exp. 6/30/26. Valued up to $1,900 per room.
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama
$100
Up to 3 Rooms, double occupancy for up to 10 nights per room. You may choose to upgrade for $50 per room/night. Located 4,000 feet above sea level on 16 acres of a coffee plantation with panoramic views of the Baru' Volacan set against Boquete's green mountains and blue water falls. Deluxe accommodations with flat-screen TV's with satellite, and Wi-Fi. Nightly All-Inclusive Supplement Required: $165 per person/night depending on dates of travel covers dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Air transportation not included. * Peak season surcharges may apply on dates. Exp. 6/30/26. Valued up to $1,450 per room.
The Club Barbados: Exclusively Adults
$100
Up to 3 Rooms, double occupancy for up to 10 nights per room. You may choose to upgrade for $56 per room/night. Located on the west coast of the island with 3 fresh water swimming pools, water sports, tennis, fitness, spa, piano bar & lounge. Nightly All-Inclusive Supplement Required: $150 person/night depending on dates of travel covers dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Air transportation not included. * Peak season surcharges may apply on dates. Exp. 6/30/26. Valued up to $1,075 per room.
