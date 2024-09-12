West Allegheny Middle School PTA Memberships 2025

Thank you for your interest in the WAMS PTA!



Membership is $10 per person. Parents, grandparents, and other family members are all welcome to join!



$5 goes to WAMS PTA and the other $5 goes to the state PTA organization.



Note: Zeffy, the platform we are using for payments, automatically adds a donation to their processing costs.



THIS IS NOT REQUIRED! You can avoid the additional charges by selecting "other" and entering "0" under contribution.



If you prefer to pay with cash or check, you can send that in an envelope addressed to "WAMS PTA" to school with your child or you can mail the membership fee to:



WAMS PTA



207 W Allegheny Road



Imperial, PA 15126.



Please reach out to us at [email protected] if you have any questions.