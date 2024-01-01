2024 Belize International Yoga Festival

Greetings from The Belize International Yoga Festival Team here in beautiful Belize!!!

We are excited to announce the 9th Annual Belize International Yoga Festival (BIYF2024) will be held in two locations over 2 days.

To celebrate our best lives and our best selves, Belize International Yoga Festival is a sharing of many types of yoga with the best teachers and guides from across Belize and beyond. Festival goers of all ages will join classes, attend workshops, and enjoy cultural experiences from Belize and around the world, in this two day wellness expo, highlighting both physical and mental health and well being. Participants will have the opportunity to discover themselves in new ways that empower growth and self connection, while building community, and creating exposure for local practitioners in many traditional healing modalities.





The Belize International Yoga Festival continues to showcase the rich diversity of Belizean culture by inviting Talla Walla Vibration, the Creole drummers of Gale’s Point, to hold a traditional Sambai at Martha’s Cafe, open to the public.





Hosting up to 500 people, and a public access Health & Culture Expo, the BIYF will showcase vendors, artists and artisans, featuring fun for the whole family! Interested youth from Belize City schools will be sponsored to attend.

Day One at Harbor View Yoga Retreat in Belize City offers continuous yoga sessions from 7 am to 5:30 pm, and into the evening, with a traditional Cacao Ceremony and public Sambai being held on the dock beginning at 6:30 pm.

Day Two at Namaste Cafe invites festival goers for more yoga, presentations, and socializing on Caye Caulker, leaving at 10 am from the ferry dock. The entire festival is free to children under 12 years of age.





ROC is a non-profit organization rooted in Belize, promoting physical and mental health practices to at-risk communities. Tickets secured on the Zeffy platform are a donation and are tax deductible and non-refundable.