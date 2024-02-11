2nd Annual Federal Hill Poker Crawl

1113 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230, USA

Participant
$28
Includes food and drink specials at each stop AND entry to the Birthday Toast at the last stop! Plus, participants receive a FREE coffee from Morning Mugs Coffee the morning of the event!
Royal Flush Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Sponsorship of the after party at Mother's Federal Hill Grille! Includes: 10 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials, title sponsorship of the after party hosted at Mother's Federal Hill Grille. Logo presence throughout the party, and on the t-shirt.
Straight Flush Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship of the bar stops along the crawl! Includes: 8 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo presence at all bars; logo placement at the after party.
High Card Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Sponsorship of the playing cards to be distributed! Includes: 6 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo presence on the cards to be distributed to all participants.
Four of a Kind Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship of the check in stations at each bar location! Includes: 4 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Branded signage at one of the bar locations where each participant will check in.
Full House Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Sponsorship of the check in stations at each bar location! Includes: 2 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials. Logo placement at Registration and the After Party.
T-Shirt - Size XXL
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XXL Pick-up during registration at Mother's on 6/22 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size XL
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XL Pick-up during registration at Mother's on 6/22 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size L
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size L Pick-up during registration at Mother's on 6/22 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size M
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size M Pick-up during registration at Mother's on 6/22 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
T-Shirt - Size S
$20
2nd Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size S Pick-up during registration at Mother's on 6/22 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
Add a donation for Michael P Zito Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!