Brave Presents "The 2025 Miss American Scholar Competition"

Lower Level Open Seating
**Open Seating**: This means that there are no assigned seats; guests can choose where to sit within that section. You can select your preferred spots upon arrival. We cannot guarantee that your whole party will be seated together.
*For the best chances we suggest your entire party arrive together.
Lower Level Open Seating
**Open Seating**: This means that there are no assigned seats; guests can choose where to sit within that section. You can select your preferred spots upon arrival. We cannot guarantee that your whole party will be seated together.
*For the best chances we suggest your entire party arrive together.
General Seating
$35
Upper Level Open Seating
**Open Seating**: This means that there are no assigned seats; guests can choose where to sit within that section. You can select your preferred spots upon arrival. We cannot guarantee that your whole party will be seated together.
*For the best chances we suggest your entire party arrive together.
Upper Level Open Seating
**Open Seating**: This means that there are no assigned seats; guests can choose where to sit within that section. You can select your preferred spots upon arrival. We cannot guarantee that your whole party will be seated together.
*For the best chances we suggest your entire party arrive together.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!