Calliope's Call Digital Store

Emily & Edna features the timeless poetry of Emily Dickinson and Edna St. Vincent Millay, two iconic voices of New England. This program highlights celebrated works of Lori Laitman, Margaret Bonds, Greg Brown and H. Leslie Adams, alongside the brilliant works of contemporary composers, chosen from Calliope's Call's prestigious Call for Scores competition. Experience the fusion of evocative poetry and innovative music, as each piece brings to life the words of these literary giants, deeply rooted in the landscapes and spirit of New England.
Featured Artists:
Mary Hubbell, soprano
Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano
Corey Dalton Hart, tenor
Christina Wright-Ivanova, piano
Say it With Music
$10
Say it With Music is a charming program of early 20th-century American popular songs that will have you tapping your feet and humming along! Co-curated with the fabulous soprano and ukulele player, Sarah Moyer, this show is packed with feel-good tunes straight from the lively Tin Pan Alley era, featuring timeless hits by legendary composers like Irving Berlin and Victor Herbert.
Featured Artists:
Sarah Moyer, soprano & ukulele
Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano & violin
David Thomas Mather, baritone
Julia Scott Carey, piano
New Moon
$10
'New Moon' celebrates the work of female American composers who were and are especially active in the genre of art song. Seamlessly blending contemporary music with compositions from the twentieth century, New Moon explores the themes of love, sexuality, and gender through the lenses of raw emotions and the power of nature. The program features works by Marion Bauer, Jodi Goble, Sarah Hutchings, and Libby Larsen.
Featured Artists:
Evangelia Leontis, soprano
Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano
JJ Penna, piano
Faces of War
$10
Throughout history, the terrors of war have torn nations and peoples apart. However, we often forget the collateral damage of war: the havoc wreaked on families, homes, and innocent bystanders. This thought-provoking program explores the often overlooked effects war has on those who cannot control its outcome. Featuring pieces by Kurt Erickson, Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, Ned Rorem, and Tom Lehrer, this program will also highlight compelling new works for voice and piano by winners from Calliope’s Call’s annual Call for Scores competition, which sees submissions from a diverse pool of up-and-coming composers nationwide. Calliope’s Call artists are joined by 2022 Young Singer Competition winners Claire Burreson and Sophie Berman. Both students at music schools in Boston, Burreson and Berman won this annual competition in April, which is devoted to providing career-building opportunities for singers in the midst of their education.
Featured artists:
Clare Burreson, soprano
Sophie Berman, soprano
Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano
David Thomas Mather, baritone
JJ Penna, piano
Evolution: The Composer's Journey
$10
'Evolution: The Composer's Journey' is a special collaboration with renowned soprano Laura Strickling, which will see us pair brand new songs with pieces from earlier in the same composers careers; a musical then and now charting the course of a composers unique style.
Featured Artists:
Laura Strickling, soprano
Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano
Edward Vogel, baritone
Michael Galvin, bass-baritone
Julia Scott Carey, piano
There is no plan(et) B
$10
'There is no plan(et) B' celebrates the earth, raising awareness of the urgent need to save our planet. Featuring music from a variety of composers and poets including including nature-lover Emily Dickinson, the program illustrates humanity's essential and timeless connection to Mother Earth.
Featured artists:
Evangelia Leontis, soprano
Sonja Tengblad, soprano
Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano
Christina Wright-Ivanova, piano
I, too, Sing America
$10
'I, too, sing America,' consists of musical settings of texts by Black poets. In celebration of the Black experience in America and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, this program will give voice to under-represented perspectives during a time when these voices need to be heard. Featuring exciting new works culled from our call for scores competition alongside well-known works by beloved Black composers and writers in the art song canon.
Featured Artists:
Julia Scott Carey, piano
MaKayla M. McDonald, soprano
Dana Whiteside, baritone
Charles Williamson, tenor
Sounds of Unity
$10
'Sounds of Unity' is an exciting concert program featuring works with themes of social justice and equality for women, persons of color, and the LBGTQ community, using texts/music by artists from minority or marginalized communities. Featuring five winning compositions from our 2019 Call for Scores, Juliana Halls 2019 composition Through the Guarded Gate, which was inspired by the #MeToo movement, and Boston composer Oliver Caplans The New Colossus.
This presentation of Through the Guarded Gate is offered in conjunction with the Seattle Art Song Society's cross-country march, "Beyond the Guarded Gate.
Featured artists:
Evangelia Leontis, soprano
MaKayla McDonald, soprano
Wes Hunter, tenor
Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano
Chelsea Whitaker, piano
With One Voice
$10
'With One Voice' is a celebration of togetherness through song, a program of chamber music for vocal quartet. Four of Bostons finest singers join forces to embark on a memorable musical journey, with one voice.
Featuring works by American composers, Tom Cipullo and Kile Smith, alongside a time-honored favorite, Brahms' Zigeunerlieder.
Featured Artists:
Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano
Edward Rothmel, piano
Tyler Reece, baritone
Chance Jonas'O'Toole, tenor
Dana Lynne Varga, soprano
