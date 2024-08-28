Calliope's Call Digital Store

Throughout history, the terrors of war have torn nations and peoples apart. However, we often forget the collateral damage of war: the havoc wreaked on families, homes, and innocent bystanders. This thought-provoking program explores the often overlooked effects war has on those who cannot control its outcome. Featuring pieces by Kurt Erickson, Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, Ned Rorem, and Tom Lehrer, this program will also highlight compelling new works for voice and piano by winners from Calliope’s Call’s annual Call for Scores competition, which sees submissions from a diverse pool of up-and-coming composers nationwide. Calliope’s Call artists are joined by 2022 Young Singer Competition winners Claire Burreson and Sophie Berman. Both students at music schools in Boston, Burreson and Berman won this annual competition in April, which is devoted to providing career-building opportunities for singers in the midst of their education. Featured artists: Clare Burreson, soprano Sophie Berman, soprano Megan Roth, mezzo-soprano David Thomas Mather, baritone JJ Penna, piano

