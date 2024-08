Find your balance, focus on your breath, and bloom at Edgewood Community Farm. Our hour-long yoga class in this beautiful, tranquil space will be led by Ada, a certified yoga teacher who has been practicing for 10 years. Aside from a yoga mat and any props you desire, please bring: Water, sunscreen, and gratitude. $12 per person. Hope you’ll join us Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m.