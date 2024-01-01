*You can select "$0" during the checkout process for the transaction fees*





All Veterans, Guardians, and Crew are invited from Missions 1-26 to our 6th Annual All Mission Reunion. The cost is $25 per person. Registrations must be made by June 10 to secure a seat. No tickets will be issued, you will check in on the day of the reunion. Seating will be open so groups may form on their own from past flights. Doors open at 11:30 AM.





This year's event will take place in the Sioux Falls Arena (the space that the Welcome Home took place).