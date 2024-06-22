Watch Christina's Story here ---> Christina's Story





Every year, thousands of children face an unjust and heartbreaking reality with statistics revealing that approximately 20,000 youth age out of foster care in the United States each year. The urgency of this issue cannot be overstated.





These young individuals are often thrust into the world without the necessary support systems in place, facing increased risks of homelessness, unemployment, and involvement in the criminal justice system. As they navigate the complexities of adulthood without a stable foundation, they are robbed of the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential. We must address this systemic failure with compassion and urgency, ensuring that every child in foster care receives the resources, guidance, and opportunities they need to succeed beyond their past limitations.





Agora Exchange , has partnered with Ninetydaysoflove , a nonprofit agency to help supply resources for the aged-out youth in the foster care system.







