2026 Summer Youth Boating Program Sponsorship

Our Admiral Sponsorship includes: Ten Complimentary T-shirts | Title Sponsor name/logo prominently featured on front of t-shirts (max of two title sponsors) | Title Sponsor logo/link listed on program website | Acknowledgment & logo on ALL Chapman social media posts related to the program | Award of Appreciation | The satisfaction of knowing your donation has helped local students attend our summer youth program, helping to create a community of safer boaters
Our Captain Level Sponsorship includes: Four Complimentary T-shirts | Your name/logo prominently featured on the t-shirts | Large logo/link listed on program website | Acknowledgment on ALL Chapman social media posts related to the program | Award of Appreciation | The satisfaction of knowing your donation has helped local students attend our summer youth program, helping to create a community of safer boaters
Our Chief Mate Level Sponsorship includes: Three Complimentary T-shirts | Your name/logo on the sleeve of t-shirts (max of two logos per sleeve) | Medium logo/link listed on program website | Acknowledgment on selected Chapman social media posts related to the program | Award of Appreciation | The satisfaction of knowing your donation has helped local students attend our summer youth program, helping to create a community of safer boaters
Our Mate Level Sponsorship includes: Two Complimentary T-shirts | Your name/logo featured on the back of t-shirts | Small logo/link listed on program website | Acknowledgment on selected Chapman social media posts related to the program | Certificate of Appreciation | The satisfaction of knowing your donation has helped local students attend our summer youth program, helping to create a community of safer boaters
Our Deckhand Level Sponsorship includes: One Complimentary T-shirt | Your name listed on the "Thank You" section of t-shirts | Your name listed on the "Thank You" section on program website | Acknowledgment on selected Chapman social media posts related to the program | Certificate of Appreciation | The satisfaction of knowing your donation has helped local students attend our summer youth program, helping to create a community of safer boaters
Our Single Student Sponsorship includes: One Complimentary T-shirt | Certificate of Appreciation | Your name listed on the "Thank You" section on program website | The satisfaction of knowing your donation has helped local students attend our summer youth program, helping to create a community of safer boaters
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!