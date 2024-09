SORRY, SALES ARE NOW CLOSED!

Every 4th of July Lava Hot Springs presents a spectacular fireworks show from the top of the mountain above the city.

Please contribute to the fireworks by buying ducks for the Duck Race or make a donation.





DUCK RACE PRIZES!

Grand Prize $500.00

1st Runner Up $250.00

2nd Runner Up $100.00





You don't need to be present to win. We will call or text you!