UNLEASHING HOPE TO BUILD A BRIGHTER FUTURE

Live Silent Auction

We invite you ot join us

Friday, April 12th at Swann Stables

Black Denmi & Diamonds

Dress up or dress down, just put on your favorite Black &White Outfit

for an evening of Food, Art, Music and Fun!

*Tickets $75 each

*Proceeds Benefit The Sevier Animal Care Center Building Fund

Doors open at 4:30.

Appetizers and Buffet 5-6:30PM.

Silent Auction 4:30-6:30PM.

Art and larger item auction begins at 6:45pm