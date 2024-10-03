Join us and learn how to
create singing angel bells with
step by step instruction. Choose the color of clay you want to
use from brown, tan and red! Children 15 and under please be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own tasty beverage while creating your very own singing clay angel bell! NO EXPERIECE NEEDED!!
