2024 Mike Scheuermann Memorial Golf Tournament

Strings: One 6ft string & one 12ft string - single-time use Mulligans: Good for one team mulligan on the back nine and one team mulligan on the front nine
We’re selling just 52 cards at $100 each. We’ll draw 5 cards, and if you hold a matching card, you’re one of our winners! Choose from five amazing prize packages, each valued at around $500. Your $100 card purchase also includes one free attempt at our new putting game and "circle round the pin" challenge.
Test your skills for just $10 per putt! Head over to the putting green and take your shot to win fantastic prizes. Hit a can or bottle of booze to claim it as your prize. If you strike a canned beverage, you'll receive a ticket for a free drink at the clubhouse bar. Hit a bottled booze to have it set aside for you to collect at the end of the day.
Costs $10 to play, if your tee-off shot gets in the circle around the pin, you win $20!
