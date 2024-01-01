2024 (Talyn) western shirt- CLICK MORE DETAILS BELOW

Hi Jay,





This is the invoice for the Team Hawaii western shirts for Talyn. HYRO agreed to pay shipping of the shirts to the embroidery company but since only 1 shirt incurred shipping, HYRO is paying shipping and tax for the shirts.

The 3 NLBRA members that are non-contestants are responsible for the full individual shirt cost.

The other members (contestants) are splitting the cost "down the middle".





Discount from HYRO-$50.65

Tax on all shirts (PAID by HYRO)- $71.44

Shipping for 1 shirt that had a shipping charge (PAID by HYRO) - $11.50





Cost per non-contestant shirt- $39.00





Click here to see a breakdown of the shirt orders/cost information.





Receipts are attached here (Talyn's was purchased from Cavender's):









We purchased shirts from:

·NRS (Arizona store)

·NRS Online

·Teskey's

·Cavender's 1 of 2

·Cavender's 2 of 2





Please submit payment via Zeffy by June 15th. **When you go in to make the payment, be sure to select OTHER where it says "Add a contribution...".