Atlanta Orange & Blue Gator Gala 2025 Sponsorship

3344 Peachtree Rd NE #2600

Atlanta, GA 30326, USA

Black Caiman (Event Title Sponsor)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship entitles you to: - Co-Branded Scholarship - VIP Table for 10 - Opportunity to address Gala Attendees. - Promote your brand

Bull Gator Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship entitles you to: - VIP Table for 10 - Opportunity to address Gala Attendees. - Promote your brand

Orange Gator Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship entitles you to: - VIP Seating for 4 - Promote your brand

Blue Gator
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship entitles you to: - Priority Seating for 2 - Promote your brand

Add a donation for University of Florida Alumni Assoc ABA Atlanta Chapter

$

