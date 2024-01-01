



Join us for a Gatsby-inspired evening of music and dancing as we celebrate and fundraise for the Truckee High School band programs!





TEMPO is excited to bring back this elegant affair and make the 2024 event the most successful one yet!





These tickets are non-refundable and non transferable.





We are also selling discounted raffle tickets at this link:

https://tinyurl.com/RaffleTicketsForTGJC





The Gatsby Jazz Club – Program “Shout-Outs”

Purchase a spot in the event program to recognize, thank, and/or to honor someone in

or involved with the THS bands.

Here are just a few ideas…

• Recognize a Senior (or any class) for their accomplishments.

• Freshman class “shout-out” about a great incoming year.

• Thank Mr. Steele for being awesome.

Use the link below to access the payment portal. You’ll submit your text with the

payment, and the photo you want to use should be sent to

[email protected]

https://tinyurl.com/GatsbyShoutOut

**Deadline to submit text, photos, and payment is Sunday, 3/31**