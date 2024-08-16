Pasta Party Scholarship Fundraiser 2024

Add a donation for Royal Gorge Chamber Alliance Foundation
$
Individual Ticket
$25
Commemorative Glass
$10
Commemorative Glass included first drink free.
Commemorative Glass included first drink free.
COMMUNITY TRAILBLAZER SPONSOR
$500
COMMUNITY TRAILBLAZER $500
♦ Opportunity to personally present a scholarship on stage
♦ Recognition by sponsor level with logo in all print, digital and social media
♦ Logo in printed program and full screen rotating logo on large monitors at event
♦ 8 guest tickets
♦ 8 Complimentary RGCA logoed glasses for each seat at the table
COMMUNITY TRAILBLAZER $500
♦ Opportunity to personally present a scholarship on stage
♦ Recognition by sponsor level with logo in all print, digital and social media
♦ Logo in printed program and full screen rotating logo on large monitors at event
♦ 8 guest tickets
♦ 8 Complimentary RGCA logoed glasses for each seat at the table
COMMUNITY INFLUENCER SPONSOR
$250
COMMUNITY INFLUENCER $250
♦ Recognition by sponsor level with small logo in all print, digital and social media
♦ Small Logo in printed/digital + rotating listing on jumbo-screen event center monitors
♦ 4 guest tickets with preferred seating location (purchase up to 4 additional tickets at $25 each)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCER $250
♦ Recognition by sponsor level with small logo in all print, digital and social media
♦ Small Logo in printed/digital + rotating listing on jumbo-screen event center monitors
♦ 4 guest tickets with preferred seating location (purchase up to 4 additional tickets at $25 each)
COMMUNITY ADVOCATE SPONSOR
$175
COMMUNITY ADVOCATE $175
♦ Recognition by sponsor level in all print, digital and social media
♦ Name listing in printed/digital + rotating listing on jumbo-screen event center monitors
♦ 2 guest tickets (purchase up to 6 additional tickets at $25 each)
COMMUNITY ADVOCATE $175
♦ Recognition by sponsor level in all print, digital and social media
♦ Name listing in printed/digital + rotating listing on jumbo-screen event center monitors
♦ 2 guest tickets (purchase up to 6 additional tickets at $25 each)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!