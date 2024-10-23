Odyssey South Parent Participation Group (OSPPG)
2024 OSPPG merchandise
Owl keychain
$10
Get your cute keychain and show your school spirit
Get your cute keychain and show your school spirit
More details...
Add
GLOW IN THE DARK keychain!
$12
Upgrade your keychain by getting the glow in the dark version.
Upgrade your keychain by getting the glow in the dark version.
More details...
Add
Vinyl sticker
$2
High quality waterproof vinyl sticker. Perfect for water bottles and laptop covers.
High quality waterproof vinyl sticker. Perfect for water bottles and laptop covers.
More details...
Add
Tote bag
$15
Printed cotton tote.
Printed cotton tote.
More details...
Add
Sparkle Keychain
$12
Limited edition sparkle keychain! Various colors.
Limited edition sparkle keychain! Various colors.
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Odyssey South Parent Participation Group (OSPPG)
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue