2024 OSPPG merchandise

Owl keychain item
Owl keychain
$10
Get your cute keychain and show your school spirit
GLOW IN THE DARK keychain! item
GLOW IN THE DARK keychain!
$12
Upgrade your keychain by getting the glow in the dark version.
Vinyl sticker item
Vinyl sticker
$2
High quality waterproof vinyl sticker. Perfect for water bottles and laptop covers.
Tote bag item
Tote bag
$15
Printed cotton tote.
Sparkle Keychain
$12
Limited edition sparkle keychain! Various colors.
Add a donation for Odyssey South Parent Participation Group (OSPPG)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!