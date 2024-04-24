Isle Dry Bag, 20 Liters

This 20-liter Dry Bag is a simple, convenient bag to keep your belongings dry when out on the water. Featuring a small water resistant external pocket for small items and a shoulder strap for easy carries.
Retails for $50. Brand new, in packaging.
This 20-liter Dry Bag is a simple, convenient bag to keep your belongings dry when out on the water. Featuring a small water resistant external pocket for small items and a shoulder strap for easy carries.
Retails for $50. Brand new, in packaging.
Add a donation for CrossFit Season 2024
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!