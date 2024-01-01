Daddy/Daughter Dance 2024

Calling all father figures! Take your special girl(s) out for an evening of fun and dancing. Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter, love and lasting memories hosted by Foster the Family, a new nonprofit in Clear Lake, Iowa





Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 6-8p

Location: The Dock, 500 Main Ave, Clear Lake





Event Highlights

Dance the night away

Capture the moment with your little one with a photo op

Enjoy delicious treats

Engage in a creative craft

Take home some goodies to remember the night

Your ticket purchase directly contributes to Foster the Family, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting foster families in north central Iowa.





For more information about Foster the Family or to purchase your tickets, visit fosterthefamilyia.org.





Let's come together for an evening of joy, bonding and supporting a great cause. We can't wait to see you there!