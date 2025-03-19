Hosted by

Home Health And Hospice Care Inc

About this event

3HC's Spring Soiree Auction

Pair of Season Tickets for 2025 ECU Football Season item
Pair of Season Tickets for 2025 ECU Football Season
One pair of SEASON tickets to the ECU Football Games for the 2025 Season. The tickets will not be printed until this summer. Winner's information will collected at checkout to give to 107.9 WNCT. Once the tickets are printed, 3HC & 107.9 WNCT will work together to get the tickets to the winner.

1 Week Stay in Atlantic Beach item
1 Week Stay in Atlantic Beach
1 Week Stay in Atlantic Beach, graciously donated by Trey & Lauren Wiggs. At Southwinds Condominiums near Fort Macon Sleeps at Max of 6 People Blackout Dates- May 24th-May 31st; June 28th-July 5th; August 30th-September 6th Must be used by January 1, 2026

1 Week Stay at the Crystal Coast item
1 Week Stay at the Crystal Coast
1 Week Stay at the Crystal Coast, graciously donated by Judith McMillen At Mariners Pointe Beach Condo in Salter Path, Sound Side 2 Bedrooms, 1 Office & 2 Bathrooms Sleeps 6 People- 2 Queen Beds & Single Bed w/Trundle Week is 10:00 am on Sunday-3:00 pm on Saturday HOA does not allow pets Winner will receive a certificate at check-out, instructing them to contact Judith McMillen to schedule their week.

Elevated Aesthetics Basket item
Elevated Aesthetics Basket
Hydrinity Gift Pack (Prelude Facial Treatment, Restorative HA Serum, Renewing HA Serum and Vivid Brightening Serum), Hydrinity Restorative HA+ Masque, Candle, Elevated Aesthetics Hat, donated by Tara McLamb at Elevated Aesthetics and additional beauty items donated by Kriquette Davis

Livin' La Vida LOCAL item
Livin' La Vida LOCAL
Livin' La Vida LOCAL, donated by 3HC's Finance Departments Over $600 Value!! Includes: Payton Herring Photography $100 Gift Card Austin Cookies $15 Gift Card Breeze Nutrition $25 Gift Card Brick's Woodfired Pizza $30 Gift Card Bicycle World $25 Gift Card Cry Freedom $25 Gift Card Elevated Aesthetics $90 Gift Card (Towards Custom 60 min Facial) 2 Tickets for Paramount Theatre 2 Free Drinks from Bean Sweet 2 Small Cups of Frozen Yogurt from Sweet Frog $100 off Any Cleaning by Pristine Properties Carla's Kitchen $25 Gift Card Carl & Chelle’s $50 Gift Card Scentsy Goodie Bag Crochet'd Mermaid by Erin Jennings Fantastic Sams Hair Product Goldsboro-Opoly Board Game Chuck E Cheese Goodie Bag & Guest Pass

It's Your Lucky Day Lottery Basket item
It's Your Lucky Day Lottery Basket
It's Your Lucky Day Lottery Basket donated by 3HC's Quality & Education Department

Fun in the Sun Basket item
Fun in the Sun Basket
Fun in the Sun Basket, donated by 3HC's Intake Department Includes: Scout Original Deano Tote Scout Twiggy Makeup Bag Pelagic Koozie Beach Towel Fin Chaser T-Shirt Ladies Swim Coverup Pool Float SunBum Suncreen Lip Balm Weto Insulated Tumbler Banana Boat Ladies Packable Sun Hat

Spring Collection Hand Painted Flower Pot item
Spring Collection Hand Painted Flower Pot
Spring Collection Hand Painted Flower Pot & Accessories, donated by Averi Bell & Belle Shields in memory of their grandfathers, Sir (Joe Gurley) & PaPa (Ricky Bell)

July 4th Celebration Basket item
July 4th Celebration Basket
July 4th Celebration Basket, donated by Cora Physical Therapy. Basket includes 2 American flags, Flag plate, 2 acrylic wine glasses, set of 8 plates, cups, napkins, tablecloth, STAR chip & dip, assorted fireworks, and a Hot Shot Lighter

Golfing for a Day Basket item
Golfing for a Day Basket
Golfing for a Day Basket, donated by 3HC's Pollocksville Office Includes a ton of golfing accessories and a certificate for 2 rounds of golf at Southern Wayne Country Club

Tick Tock, It's Wine O'Clock item
Tick Tock, It's Wine O'Clock
Tick Tock, It's Wine O'Clock, donated by 3HC's Information Systems Department Includes 2 Bottles of Red Wine from Persimmon Branch Wines Insulated Wine Tote Bag for up to 2 Bottles of Wine or 1 With Removable Divider Two 12oz Insulated Wine Tumblers 3-in-1 Corkscrew Wine Stopper Wine Aerator Pourer Heart-Shaped Wine Stopper Vacuum Wine Stopper Draw String Storage Bag for Accessories 4 Choeur Dark Chocolate Bars

Movie Night at Home Basket item
Movie Night at Home Basket
Movie Night at Home Basket, donated by 3HC's Wilson Office Includes: Popcorn Bowls Movie Night Tray Plush Throw Fuzzy Socks $20 Visa Gift Card $25 Papa John's Gift Card Candy Waffle Ice Cream Bowls Pop Corn Pop Corn Flavored Salt Pepsi & Mountain Dew

Lovie Jane's Boutique Basket item
Lovie Jane's Boutique Basket
Lovie Jane's Boutique Basket

Kinston Date Night Basket item
Kinston Date Night Basket
Kinston Date Night Basket full of donations from Lenoir County, including: 1 Night Stay at The O'Neil $25 Gift Card to Sugar Hill Pizzeria $20 Gift Card to Mother Earth Taproom $50 Gift Card to The Beer Barn $25 Gift Card to 32 Below 1 Bottle of Wine $350 Value

2025 Wings Over Wayne Air Show Swag Basket item
2025 Wings Over Wayne Air Show Swag Basket
2025 Wings Over Wayne Air Show Swag Basket, donated by the Lancer Spouse Group

Taylor Creek Designs Necklace item
Taylor Creek Designs Necklace
Taylor Creek Designs Necklace

Handcrafted By Wesley Custom-Turned Pen item
Handcrafted By Wesley Custom-Turned Pen
Handcrafted By Wesley Custom-Turned Pen, Slimline Pen Made From the Old Cypress Pickle Vats at Mt. Olive Pickle (Unique & Refillable)

Easter Wreath by Ashley Nichole Designs item
Easter Wreath by Ashley Nichole Designs
Easter Wreath, donated by Ashley Nichole Designs

Scout Backpack from Front Porch Florist item
Scout Backpack from Front Porch Florist
Scout Backpack, donated by Front Porch Florist

Painting of The Last Supper by Savannah Ivey item
Painting of The Last Supper by Savannah Ivey
Painting of The Last Supper, donated by Savannah Ivey

Spring Has Sprung in JoCo item
Spring Has Sprung in JoCo
Spring Has Sprung in JoCo basket, donated by 3HC's Smithfield Office. Includes: KJ Nails- $50.00 Gift Card Anna Kate’s- $25.00 Gift Certificate The Grocery Bag- $10.00 Gift Certificate & Coffee Mug Burney’s Sweets & More- $15.00 Gift Card Magic Tunnel Car Wash - Silver Wash ($21.95 value) Pixie Dust - Lunch Box & Bakery Shoppe 20.00 Gift Certificate White Swan Bar-B-Q & Fried Chicken- 2 - $25.00 Gift Certificates Tekniplex (Donated by Jim Jackson)- $20.00 Cash for Cruising Leisure

Yeti Bucket of Goodies by Bicycle World-The Outdoor Shoppe item
Yeti Bucket of Goodies by Bicycle World-The Outdoor Shoppe
Power Pink Yeti Bucket, full of goodies, donated by Bicycle World-The Outdoor Shoppe

Home Sweet Home Etched Items Basket by Perfectly Etched item
Home Sweet Home Etched Items Basket by Perfectly Etched
Home Sweet Home Etched Items Basket by Perfectly Etched, donated by Keith & Kristen Goyette Includes: Cutting Board Cup Sign Drying Mat Candle Placemats Coasters

