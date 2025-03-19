3HC's Spring Soiree Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
One pair of SEASON tickets to the ECU Football Games for the 2025 Season. The tickets will not be printed until this summer. Winner's information will collected at checkout to give to 107.9 WNCT. Once the tickets are printed, 3HC & 107.9 WNCT will work together to get the tickets to the winner.
Starting bid
1 Week Stay in Atlantic Beach, graciously donated by Trey & Lauren Wiggs. At Southwinds Condominiums near Fort Macon Sleeps at Max of 6 People Blackout Dates- May 24th-May 31st; June 28th-July 5th; August 30th-September 6th Must be used by January 1, 2026
Starting bid
1 Week Stay at the Crystal Coast, graciously donated by Judith McMillen At Mariners Pointe Beach Condo in Salter Path, Sound Side 2 Bedrooms, 1 Office & 2 Bathrooms Sleeps 6 People- 2 Queen Beds & Single Bed w/Trundle Week is 10:00 am on Sunday-3:00 pm on Saturday HOA does not allow pets Winner will receive a certificate at check-out, instructing them to contact Judith McMillen to schedule their week.
Starting bid
Hydrinity Gift Pack (Prelude Facial Treatment, Restorative HA Serum, Renewing HA Serum and Vivid Brightening Serum), Hydrinity Restorative HA+ Masque, Candle, Elevated Aesthetics Hat, donated by Tara McLamb at Elevated Aesthetics and additional beauty items donated by Kriquette Davis
Starting bid
Livin' La Vida LOCAL, donated by 3HC's Finance Departments Over $600 Value!! Includes: Payton Herring Photography $100 Gift Card Austin Cookies $15 Gift Card Breeze Nutrition $25 Gift Card Brick's Woodfired Pizza $30 Gift Card Bicycle World $25 Gift Card Cry Freedom $25 Gift Card Elevated Aesthetics $90 Gift Card (Towards Custom 60 min Facial) 2 Tickets for Paramount Theatre 2 Free Drinks from Bean Sweet 2 Small Cups of Frozen Yogurt from Sweet Frog $100 off Any Cleaning by Pristine Properties Carla's Kitchen $25 Gift Card Carl & Chelle’s $50 Gift Card Scentsy Goodie Bag Crochet'd Mermaid by Erin Jennings Fantastic Sams Hair Product Goldsboro-Opoly Board Game Chuck E Cheese Goodie Bag & Guest Pass
Starting bid
It's Your Lucky Day Lottery Basket donated by 3HC's Quality & Education Department
Starting bid
Fun in the Sun Basket, donated by 3HC's Intake Department Includes: Scout Original Deano Tote Scout Twiggy Makeup Bag Pelagic Koozie Beach Towel Fin Chaser T-Shirt Ladies Swim Coverup Pool Float SunBum Suncreen Lip Balm Weto Insulated Tumbler Banana Boat Ladies Packable Sun Hat
Starting bid
Spring Collection Hand Painted Flower Pot & Accessories, donated by Averi Bell & Belle Shields in memory of their grandfathers, Sir (Joe Gurley) & PaPa (Ricky Bell)
Starting bid
July 4th Celebration Basket, donated by Cora Physical Therapy. Basket includes 2 American flags, Flag plate, 2 acrylic wine glasses, set of 8 plates, cups, napkins, tablecloth, STAR chip & dip, assorted fireworks, and a Hot Shot Lighter
Starting bid
Golfing for a Day Basket, donated by 3HC's Pollocksville Office Includes a ton of golfing accessories and a certificate for 2 rounds of golf at Southern Wayne Country Club
Starting bid
Tick Tock, It's Wine O'Clock, donated by 3HC's Information Systems Department Includes 2 Bottles of Red Wine from Persimmon Branch Wines Insulated Wine Tote Bag for up to 2 Bottles of Wine or 1 With Removable Divider Two 12oz Insulated Wine Tumblers 3-in-1 Corkscrew Wine Stopper Wine Aerator Pourer Heart-Shaped Wine Stopper Vacuum Wine Stopper Draw String Storage Bag for Accessories 4 Choeur Dark Chocolate Bars
Starting bid
Movie Night at Home Basket, donated by 3HC's Wilson Office Includes: Popcorn Bowls Movie Night Tray Plush Throw Fuzzy Socks $20 Visa Gift Card $25 Papa John's Gift Card Candy Waffle Ice Cream Bowls Pop Corn Pop Corn Flavored Salt Pepsi & Mountain Dew
Starting bid
Lovie Jane's Boutique Basket
Starting bid
Kinston Date Night Basket full of donations from Lenoir County, including: 1 Night Stay at The O'Neil $25 Gift Card to Sugar Hill Pizzeria $20 Gift Card to Mother Earth Taproom $50 Gift Card to The Beer Barn $25 Gift Card to 32 Below 1 Bottle of Wine $350 Value
Starting bid
2025 Wings Over Wayne Air Show Swag Basket, donated by the Lancer Spouse Group
Starting bid
Taylor Creek Designs Necklace
Starting bid
Handcrafted By Wesley Custom-Turned Pen, Slimline Pen Made From the Old Cypress Pickle Vats at Mt. Olive Pickle (Unique & Refillable)
Starting bid
Easter Wreath, donated by Ashley Nichole Designs
Starting bid
Scout Backpack, donated by Front Porch Florist
Starting bid
Painting of The Last Supper, donated by Savannah Ivey
Starting bid
Spring Has Sprung in JoCo basket, donated by 3HC's Smithfield Office. Includes: KJ Nails- $50.00 Gift Card Anna Kate’s- $25.00 Gift Certificate The Grocery Bag- $10.00 Gift Certificate & Coffee Mug Burney’s Sweets & More- $15.00 Gift Card Magic Tunnel Car Wash - Silver Wash ($21.95 value) Pixie Dust - Lunch Box & Bakery Shoppe 20.00 Gift Certificate White Swan Bar-B-Q & Fried Chicken- 2 - $25.00 Gift Certificates Tekniplex (Donated by Jim Jackson)- $20.00 Cash for Cruising Leisure
Starting bid
Power Pink Yeti Bucket, full of goodies, donated by Bicycle World-The Outdoor Shoppe
Starting bid
Home Sweet Home Etched Items Basket by Perfectly Etched, donated by Keith & Kristen Goyette Includes: Cutting Board Cup Sign Drying Mat Candle Placemats Coasters
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!