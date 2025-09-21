3rd Annual Acadiana YHEC Banquet

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Entry & Reserved Seating for 8 people, 1 Sponsor only Drawing Entry, 8 Bucket Raffle Sheets, and your choice of Gift from the Bronze level of the 2026 Table list.
Entry & Reserved Seating for 8 people, 2 Sponsor only Drawing Entry, 8 Bucket Raffle Sheets, and your choice of Gift from the Silver level of the 2026 Table list.
Entry & Reserved Seating for 8 people, 4 Sponsor only Drawing Entry, 16 Bucket Raffle Sheets, and your choice of Gift from the Gold level of the 2026 Table list.
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