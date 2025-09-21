Acadiana Youth Hunter Education Club Inc

Hosted by

Acadiana Youth Hunter Education Club Inc

About this event

3rd Annual Acadiana YHEC Banquet

1029 Northwest Blvd

Franklin, LA 70538, USA

General Admission
$50
Couple's Ticket
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Entry & Reserved Seating for 8 people, 1 Sponsor only Drawing Entry, 8 Bucket Raffle Sheets, and your choice of Gift from the Bronze level of the 2026 Table list.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Entry & Reserved Seating for 8 people, 2 Sponsor only Drawing Entry, 8 Bucket Raffle Sheets, and your choice of Gift from the Silver level of the 2026 Table list.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Entry & Reserved Seating for 8 people, 4 Sponsor only Drawing Entry, 16 Bucket Raffle Sheets, and your choice of Gift from the Gold level of the 2026 Table list.

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