3rd Annual American Legion Post 374 Golf Tournament

1. Compete in the Par 3 hole-in-one challenge with a chance to win tickets to the Fiesta Bowl Golf tournament where you can have a chance to play for a $1 million dollar hole-in-one prize and you will receive $130 in gift certificates. 2. Play in the Par 5 hula hoop challenge where you get 2 shots for a chance to win a $500 driver and receive 2 tickets for a chance to win a $500 driver or watch. 3. Receive (3) tickets for a chance to be one of the four finalists to be in the $20,000 Legends Hole-in-One Par 3 shoot out. 4. Compete in the putting challenge. Shoot from 3 balls from 5 distances for a total of 15 points. Highest total points is the winner of this challenge and gets a golfer's delight gift basket.

