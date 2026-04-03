Florida Engineering Society

Hosted by

Florida Engineering Society

About this event

3rd Annual ASCE Broward & FES Broward Scholarship Golf Tournament

7050 W Broward Blvd

Plantation, FL 33317, USA

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Includes Coca-Cola products and domestic beer during play, company logo on beverage cart, and company logo displayed on Sponsor Board.

Foursome Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome, 2-hole sponsorship (Tee Signs), and company logo displayed on Sponsor Board.

Twosome Sponsor
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes twosome, 1-hole sponsorship (Tee Signs), and company logo displayed on Sponsor Board.

Scholarship Sponsor
$500

Includes company logo displayed on Sponsor Board.

One 4-Person Team
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
2 Golfers
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Twosomes to be paired randomly.

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