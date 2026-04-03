3rd Annual ASCE Broward & FES Broward Scholarship Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes Coca-Cola products and domestic beer during play, company logo on beverage cart, and company logo displayed on Sponsor Board.
Includes foursome, 2-hole sponsorship (Tee Signs), and company logo displayed on Sponsor Board.
Includes twosome, 1-hole sponsorship (Tee Signs), and company logo displayed on Sponsor Board.
Includes company logo displayed on Sponsor Board.
Twosomes to be paired randomly.
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