3rd Annual Athens County Community Baby Shower — Sponsorships

Ping Recreation Center

Athens, OH 45701, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$500

-Large logo on event signage and flyers
-Individual thank you on social media and in press releases
-Prime booth space (if desired)
-Recognition during the event

Gold Sponsorship
$250

-Medium logo on event signage and flyers
-Individual thank you on social media
-Booth space at the event
-Recognition during the event

Silver Sponsor
$100

-Small logo on event signage
-Booth space (if desired)
-Recognition during the event

Bronze Sponsorship
free

-Let’s work together! Make your own custom sponsorship level!

-Booth space (if desired)
-Recognition during the event

Community Friend (In-Kind or Open Contribution)
free

Recognition at the event and online

Donation of diapers, wipes, raffle prizes, snacks, or volunteer time

