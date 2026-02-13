3rd Annual Bandera Music Festival

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About this event
General Admission with all day come and go access. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Reserved table for a group of 4 with seating. Come and go, the table is reserved for your party all day!
Reserved table for a group of 8 with seating. Come and go, the table is reserved for your party all day!
This ticket guarantees you a chair when you show up. It could be at a shared table or in an area further from the stage. There is no guarantee of a table with this ticket type for one.
You can add one seat to a table or 4 or 8 for odd numbered parties **(you cannot add more due to sizing and space constraints). List the name of guest purchasing the table.
For your generous sponsorship you get one (1) admission ticket/wristband, and one (1) social media shout out for your Business on the Bandera Music Fest Facebook page.
For your generous sponsorship you get two (2) admission tickets/wristbands, and two (2) social media shout outs for your Business on the Bandera Music Fest Facebook page.
For your generous sponsorship you get a reserved table for four (4), four (4) admission tickets/wristbands, four (4) social media shout outs for your Business on the Bandera Music Fest Facebook page, and a Business Website Link on the Bandera Music Fest/Linda Wilder Musician Scholarship Fund Website.
For your generous sponsorship, you get a reserved table for eight (8), eight (8) admission tickets/wristbands, eight (8) social media shout outs for your Business on the Bandera Music Fest Facebook page, a Business Website Link on the Bandera Music Fest/Linda Wilder Musician Scholarship Fund Website, your business banner hung at the event, and a stage mention during the event.
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