3rd Annual Be Well & Engage Wellness Weekend 2026

You've endured enough...your ticket is on the house. Just come out and Engage and have a ball. It's your night.
We see you too and know that your plight is no easier than MS warriors. Stay strong and enjoy this discounted ticket. We want you there.
Caregivers are just as important. We need you to survive the struggle of our daily woes. We love you and that's why we've discounted this ticket for you.
You are coming out to support the cause and we deeply appreciate you for this. Thanks for paying full price or even more. We know you care about this cause.
Thank you for paying a premium for this event. We know you care about the cause, and we love you deeply for this. You will receive a "Not all disabilities are visible" Pin for your fave jean jacket, hat, backpack, or wherever you decide to put it.
