GAAY Sports

Hosted by

GAAY Sports

About this event

3rd Annual Big GAAY Holiday Extravaganza

16101 Brook Rd

Lansing, MI 48906, USA

2025 GAAY Participant
Free

Free for anyone who was in a league in 2025.

Guest
$10

Participants may bring a guest(s) who was not in a league this year for $10 per person.

Cornhole Tournament
$10

$10 per person playing so both teammates must register and pay for cornhole.

Mario Kart Tournament
$10

Be a part of our first E-Sport tournament. Children of all ages are welcome to compete in this fun for all event!

Basketball Sharp Shooting Contest
$10

Test your skills in this shooting contest. $10 per person to enter.

Add a donation for GAAY Sports

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!