3rd Annual BINGO Night FUNdraiser

Includes:
-Reserved Seat
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards each sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber
-2 Tickets for the prizes given away each round
VIP Table (2 seats)
$160
Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner
VIP Table (4 seats)
$320
Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner
VIP Table (6 Seats)
$480
Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner
VIP Table (8 Seats)
$640
Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner
VIP Table (9 seats)
$720
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner
VIP Table (10 Seats)
$800
Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner
BINGO ROUND SPONSOR
$700
YOUR BUSINESS IS ANNOUNCED DURING YOUR ROUND & A $100 LOCAL RESTURANT GIFT CERTIFICATE IS GIVEN AWAY IN YOUR NAME TO PLAYERS.
-VIP Reserved Table OF 6
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner
