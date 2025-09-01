3RD ANNUAL BLACK LITERACY MATTERS SPONSORSHIP AND EXHIBITOR REGISTRATION

$2,000 - Exhibit space for 3-day conference, includes one 2x8 table & 2 chairs,
10x10 booth + 2 exhibitor-only badges
*Bronze $2,500 – Exhibit space for 3-day conference, includes one 2×8 table & 2 chairs and 1 conference registration.
Recognition as a sponsor:
$5,000 - Exhibit space for 3-day conference, includes one 2x8 table & 2 chairs and 2 conference registrations
Recognition as a sponsor:
*Insert copies and advertisement files must be provided by the sponsor no later than March 1, 2026. Materials and ads subject to review and approval by the BLM’s conference committee.
$7,500 - Exhibit space for 3-day conference, includes one 2x8 table & 2 chairs and 2 conference registrations
Recognition as a sponsor:
*Insert copies and advertisement files must be provided by the sponsor no later than March 1, 2025. Materials and ads subject to review and approval by the BLM’s conference committee.
Sponsor a keynote presentation.
Recognition as a sponsor:
Sponsor the event space for the conference
Recognition as a sponsor:
5 opportunities available!
Sponsor an evening gathering for conference participants and attendees
Recognition as a sponsor:
5 opportunities available!
Sponsor for printed conference program for attendees
Recognition as a sponsor:
2 opportunities available!
$500 - Sponsor the printing of and lanyards for the name tags of all attendees
Recognition as a sponsor:
2 opportunity available!
$300 - Sponsor refreshments for the presenter’s lounge for one day of the conference
Recognition as a sponsor:
3 opportunities available!
$500 - Sponsor all the printed materials for attendees
Recognition as a sponsor:
2 opportunities available!
$500 – Sponsor the bag each attendee will receive at registration
Recognition as a sponsor:
3 opportunities available!
