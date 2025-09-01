3RD ANNUAL BLACK LITERACY MATTERS SPONSORSHIP AND EXHIBITOR REGISTRATION

Exhibitor item
Exhibitor
$2,000

$2,000 - Exhibit space for 3-day conference, includes one 2x8 table & 2 chairs,

10x10 booth + 2 exhibitor-only badges

  • Listing in program + app; exhibitor lounge access
Bronze Sponsor and Exhibitor Package (Copy) item
Bronze Sponsor and Exhibitor Package (Copy)
$2,500

*Bronze $2,500 – Exhibit space for 3-day conference, includes one 2×8 table & 2 chairs and 1 conference registration.

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Name and link in a group post on BLM’s social media
  • Quarter Page Advertisement in Program
  • *Insert copies and advertisement files must be provided by the sponsor no later than March 1, 2026. Materials and ads subject to review and approval by the BLM’s conference committee.
Silver Sponsor and Exhibitor Package item
Silver Sponsor and Exhibitor Package
$3,000

$5,000 - Exhibit space for 3-day conference, includes one 2x8 table & 2 chairs and 2 conference registrations

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Name and link in a group post on BLM’s social media
  • Half page insert included in conference materials*

*Insert copies and advertisement files must be provided by the sponsor no later than March 1, 2026. Materials and ads subject to review and approval by the BLM’s conference committee.

Gold Sponsorship and Exhibitor Package item
Gold Sponsorship and Exhibitor Package
$7,500

$7,500 - Exhibit space for 3-day conference, includes one 2x8 table & 2 chairs and 2 conference registrations

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Large size name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Name, company description, and link in a single post on BLM’s social media
  • Full page insert included in conference materials*
  • Verbal recognition as gold sponsor each day of the conference

*Insert copies and advertisement files must be provided by the sponsor no later than March 1, 2025. Materials and ads subject to review and approval by the BLM’s conference committee.

Quarter Page Advertisement item
Quarter Page Advertisement
$500
  • Your ad design is placed into the conference program that all attendees will receive at check in.
  • This ad should be designed for placement on the page that is 4.25″ wide and 5″ tall.
Half Page Advertisement item
Half Page Advertisement
$750
  • Your ad design is placed into the conference program that all attendees will receive at check in.
  • This ad should be designed for placement on the page that is 4.25″ wide and 11″ tall.
Full Page Advertisement item
Full Page Advertisement
$1,000
  • Your ad design is placed into the conference program that all attendees will receive at check in.
  • This ad should be designed for placement on the page that is 8.5″ wide and 11″ tall.
Send in Swag item
Send in Swag
$500
  • Have a goodie you want us to include in attendees conference bags? If you have decodables, screen cleaners, fidget toys, pens or other promotional material you’d like us to put into the swag bags this is the choice for you!
KEYNOTE SPONSOR item
KEYNOTE SPONSOR
$5,000

Sponsor a keynote presentation.

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Name and link in a group post on BLM’s social media
  • Name and logo in sponsor section of conference website
  • Verbal recognition as sponsor before keynote presentation
  • (8) OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE
CONFERENCE VENUE SPONSORSHIP item
CONFERENCE VENUE SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

Sponsor the event space for the conference

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Name and link in a group post on BLM’s social media
  • Name and logo in sponsor section of conference website
  • Logo posted at registration area

5 opportunities available!

Boots on the Dance Floor Sponsorship item
Boots on the Dance Floor Sponsorship
$5,000

Sponsor an evening gathering for conference participants and attendees

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Name and link in a group post on BLM’s social media
  • Name and logo in sponsor section of conference website
  • Logo posted at gathering entrance

5 opportunities available!

Conference Brochure Print Sponsor item
Conference Brochure Print Sponsor
$7,500

Sponsor for printed conference program for attendees

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Name and link in a group post on BLM’s social media
  • Name and logo in sponsor section of conference website
  • Full page advertisement in conference program

2 opportunities available!

Conference Attendee Badge Sponsorship item
Conference Attendee Badge Sponsorship
$500

$500 - Sponsor the printing of and lanyards for the name tags of all attendees

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Option to have name on lanyards

2 opportunity available!

Speaker's Lounge Sponsorship item
Speaker's Lounge Sponsorship
$300

$300 - Sponsor refreshments for the presenter’s lounge for one day of the conference

Recognition as a sponsor:

    • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials

3 opportunities available!

Documentary and Refreshment Sponsor item
Documentary and Refreshment Sponsor
$500

$500 - Sponsor all the printed materials for attendees

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference materials
  • Name and logo posted at entrance to movie event

2 opportunities available!

Conference Bag Sponsor item
Conference Bag Sponsor
$500

$500 – Sponsor the bag each attendee will receive at registration

Recognition as a sponsor:

  • Name and logo on sponsor list in conference material
  • Name and logo printed on conference bag

3 opportunities available!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing