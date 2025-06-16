Hearts of Valor Inc’s Annual Black Tie Gala

As a Community Sponsor, your contribution will directly support our cardiovascular health programs, including educational workshops, health screenings, and community outreach initiatives. Your sponsorship helps us provide resources, support, and life-saving information to individuals and communities at risk of heart disease. Benefits of Sponsorship Your $1000.00 sponsorship offers the following benefits: Community Recognition: -Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website. -Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters. -Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters. Event Involvement: -Your logo displayed on event materials for our next cardiovascular health workshop or community event. Opportunity to include promotional materials or small giveaways at our annual black Tie Gala, along with 2 VIP tickets.