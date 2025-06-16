Hearts of Valor Inc’s Annual Black Tie Gala

About this event
Includes admission for one child (12 & under) to the Annual Black Tie Gala. Ticket covers dinner, dessert, and a fun, family-friendly evening experience.
Step into an unforgettable evening of elegance and purpose. Your General Admission ticket grants you access to the full gala experience: a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, inspiring program, and the opportunity to bid on exclusive silent auction items — all while supporting life-saving cardiovascular health initiatives in our community.
Perfect for: Community supporters, friends, and families ready to celebrate for a cause.
Elevate your evening with our VIP experience. In addition to all the General Admission perks, your VIP ticket includes an exclusive VIP Reception from 6:00–7:00 PM — mingle with Hearts of Valor leaders, sponsors, and special guests while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a welcome drink in an intimate setting. Enjoy premium seating during dinner and receive a special thank-you gift to commemorate your impact.
Perfect for: Dedicated supporters and guests who want a more personalized, memorable gala experience.
Couples save $25.00 with this ticket
VIP Cocktail Reception1 hour before general admission @6pm: Begin the night with delightful drinks and hors d'oeuvres while mingling with other VIP guests.
As a Half Table Sponsor, your support helps Hearts of Valor Inc. continue our mission of advancing cardiovascular health through education, outreach, and prevention. Your sponsorship directly contributes to life-saving programs, including health screenings, CPR/First Aid training, and community awareness events.
Your $500 Half Table sponsorship includes:
Event Benefits
Community Recognition
Reserved seating, recognition in program. *Ideal for Friends, families, general supporters who want to sit together
Reserved seating near VIP area, table signage, recognition in program, priority dinner service *Ideal for Community leaders, mid-level donors, small businesses
As a Community Sponsor, your contribution will directly support our cardiovascular health programs, including educational workshops, health screenings, and community outreach initiatives. Your sponsorship helps us provide resources, support, and life-saving information to individuals and communities at risk of heart disease. Benefits of Sponsorship Your $1000.00 sponsorship offers the following benefits: Community Recognition: -Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website. -Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters. -Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters. Event Involvement: -Your logo displayed on event materials for our next cardiovascular health workshop or community event. Opportunity to include promotional materials or small giveaways at our annual black Tie Gala, along with 2 VIP tickets.
Premium front seating, one complimentary bottle of wine, special recognition in program, priority dinner service. Early entry VIP reception from 6-7pm. *Ideal for Large sponsors, businesses, families who want VIP treatment
Premier front-row table placement, two complimentary bottles of premium wine, exclusive gift for each guest, special recognition from stage & program, priority dinner service. Early entry VIP reception from 6-7pm. *Ideal for Top sponsors, major donors, corporate partners
Gold Sponsors support local outreach efforts that empower families through heart health education, CPR training, and prevention initiatives.
As the Presenting Sponsor of the Hearts of Valor Inc. Annual Black Tie Gala, your organization will receive premier recognition as the lead supporter of a night dedicated to celebrating heart health, hope, and community transformation. This exclusive partnership highlights your company’s commitment to saving lives and advancing cardiovascular wellness across underserved populations.
