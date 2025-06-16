Hearts of Valor Inc

Hearts of Valor Inc

Hearts of Valor Inc’s Annual Black Tie Gala

2901 Bayshore Blvd unit 1

Tampa, FL 33629, USA

Child Ticket
$50

Includes admission for one child (12 & under) to the Annual Black Tie Gala. Ticket covers dinner, dessert, and a fun, family-friendly evening experience.

General Admission
$150

Step into an unforgettable evening of elegance and purpose. Your General Admission ticket grants you access to the full gala experience: a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, inspiring program, and the opportunity to bid on exclusive silent auction items — all while supporting life-saving cardiovascular health initiatives in our community.

Perfect for: Community supporters, friends, and families ready to celebrate for a cause.

VIP Admission
$200

Elevate your evening with our VIP experience. In addition to all the General Admission perks, your VIP ticket includes an exclusive VIP Reception from 6:00–7:00 PM — mingle with Hearts of Valor leaders, sponsors, and special guests while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a welcome drink in an intimate setting. Enjoy premium seating during dinner and receive a special thank-you gift to commemorate your impact.

Perfect for: Dedicated supporters and guests who want a more personalized, memorable gala experience.

Couples General
$275

Couples save $25.00 with this ticket

Couples VIP
$350

VIP Cocktail Reception1 hour before general admission @6pm: Begin the night with delightful drinks and hors d'oeuvres while mingling with other VIP guests.

💖 Half Table Sponsor
$500

As a Half Table Sponsor, your support helps Hearts of Valor Inc. continue our mission of advancing cardiovascular health through education, outreach, and prevention. Your sponsorship directly contributes to life-saving programs, including health screenings, CPR/First Aid training, and community awareness events.

Benefits of Sponsorship

Your $500 Half Table sponsorship includes:

Event Benefits

  • Reserved half table seating for 4 guests at the Black Tie Gala.
  • Recognition in the official event program.
  • Opportunity to include small promotional items or giveaways in Gala gift bags.

Community Recognition

  • Listing on Hearts of Valor Inc.’s website as a Gala supporter.
  • Shout-out on Hearts of Valor’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) reaching 1,000+ followers and supporters.
Silver Table
$800

Reserved seating, recognition in program. *Ideal for Friends, families, general supporters who want to sit together

Gold Table(Table for 8)
$1,000

Reserved seating near VIP area, table signage, recognition in program, priority dinner service *Ideal for Community leaders, mid-level donors, small businesses

Supporting Heart Community Sponsor
$1,000

As a Community Sponsor, your contribution will directly support our cardiovascular health programs, including educational workshops, health screenings, and community outreach initiatives. Your sponsorship helps us provide resources, support, and life-saving information to individuals and communities at risk of heart disease. Benefits of Sponsorship Your $1000.00 sponsorship offers the following benefits: Community Recognition: -Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website. -Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters. -Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters. Event Involvement: -Your logo displayed on event materials for our next cardiovascular health workshop or community event. Opportunity to include promotional materials or small giveaways at our annual black Tie Gala, along with 2 VIP tickets.

VIP Table(Table for 8)
$1,200

Premium front seating, one complimentary bottle of wine, special recognition in program, priority dinner service. Early entry VIP reception from 6-7pm. *Ideal for Large sponsors, businesses, families who want VIP treatment

Platinum Table(Table for 10)
$1,500

Premier front-row table placement, two complimentary bottles of premium wine, exclusive gift for each guest, special recognition from stage & program, priority dinner service. Early entry VIP reception from 6-7pm. *Ideal for Top sponsors, major donors, corporate partners

Gold Sponsors
$5,000

Gold Sponsors support local outreach efforts that empower families through heart health education, CPR training, and prevention initiatives.

Benefits:

  • Logo displayed on event signage and digital presentation
  • One reserved gala table (8 guests)
  • Recognition on social media and website
  • Quarter-page ad in printed gala program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during event
  • Opportunity to provide materials or giveaways for guest bags


Hearts of Valor Inc Gala Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Hearts of Valor Inc. Annual Black Tie Gala, your organization will receive premier recognition as the lead supporter of a night dedicated to celebrating heart health, hope, and community transformation. This exclusive partnership highlights your company’s commitment to saving lives and advancing cardiovascular wellness across underserved populations.

