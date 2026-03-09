3rd Annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser

About this event
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Our VIP tables offer an elevated experience for guests who want to enjoy the fundraiser in comfort and style. Each VIP table includes:
• Priority entry
• Reserved seating for 8 guests
New this year:
• A special treat delivered to your table
• Tax‑deduction letter for your contribution
The Hope Early Bird Special gives you discounted admission when you purchase your ticket early. This limited‑time offer is a meaningful way to show your support while helping us prepare for a powerful night of community impact. Your early commitment allows us to serve more women, more families, and more neighbors facing breast cancer.
Our Ribbon Admission ticket offers full entry to The Local Voice Breast Cancer Fundraiser. This ticket is perfect for supporters who want to stand with local women in active treatment and help us continue providing direct assistance to families in need. Every Ribbon Admission helps strengthen our mission and brings hope to those fighting breast cancer in our community.
Alcohol sales are managed through a coupon system to ensure compliance with event regulations. Coupons are $5 each. Must be 21+ with valid ID.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!