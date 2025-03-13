3rd Annual Brunch, Beats, and Bubbly Silent Auction

Brew-tiful Mornings: The Hot and Cold Coffee Experience
$50
Why settle for just one way to enjoy coffee when you can have them all? This experience includes a coffee grinder, French press, milk frother, and a cold brew coffee maker, so you can enjoy rich, warm coffee on a cozy morning or a smooth, refreshing cold brew on a hot afternoon. We’ve also added gourmet coffee beans and grounds, specialty syrups, indulgent chocolate pairings, and stylish mugs to complete your ultimate at-home coffee shop experience. Whether you’re a latte lover or an iced coffee connoisseur, this set is your ticket to the perfect cup, every time.
Includes
Milk Frother
Specialty Syrups
Specialty Cookies
Coffee Beans
Ground Coffee
Coffee Grinder
Coffee Mugs
Cold Brewer
French Press
Sip and Savor: The Ultimate Gathering Set
$100
Bring effortless charm to your next gathering with this beautifully curated set designed for the modern host. From sparkling wine spritzers to stylish serveware, every detail is crafted to help you create a welcoming and elevated atmosphere. Whether you’re building a stunning charcuterie spread or preparing a sweet dessert board, the included recipe books offer endless inspiration. With everything you need to chill, serve, and celebrate in style, this collection turns any casual get-together into a memorable occasion worth toasting.
Includes
12 Wine Spritzers
Stemless Wine Glasses
Charcuterie and Appetizer Platters
Large serving platter
Ice scoop and bottler opener set
Cheese knife set
Stainless steel ice bucket
Wine Glass Markers
Acrylic Champagne or wine bucket
Recipe Books
On the Rocks: The Perfect Pour Package
$200
Perfectly crafted for the whiskey lover or aspiring mixologist, this refined set brings the art of craft cocktails to your home bar. With premium spirits, elegant glassware, and essential bar tools, you'll have everything needed to shake, stir, and savor your favorite pours. From smooth whiskey over granite stones to citrus-kissed cocktails and bold tequila tastings, this collection invites you to explore the ritual of fine sipping with sophistication and style. Whether you’re hosting or unwinding, it’s all about the perfect pour.
Includes
Uncle Nearest Whiskey
Whiskey sphere ice cubes
Freezable Whiskey Glasses
Cocktail shaker, Spoon and Jigger set
Citrus Squeezer
Angostura Aromatic and orange bitters
El Negocio Anejo Tequila
Shot glasses
Mixology and Craft Whiskey Set
Womanhood: A Gift from God
$275
Purchased at Centre for National Culture, a market in Ghana, West Africa. This piece includes Adinkra symbols which originate from the Akan people of Ghana and are symbolic representations of Wisdom and cultural beliefs. Kolena “sword of war” is a symbol of courage, valor and heroism. Gye Nyame “except for God” symbolizes the supremacy of God - his omnipotence.
I am My Sister's Keeper
$275
Purchased at Centre for National Culture, a market in Ghana, West Africa. This piece showcases the creativity and resourcefulness of artists from Ghana.
