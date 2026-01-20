Hosted by

Bryttans Battalion Foundation Inc

About this event

3rd Annual Bryttan's Battalion Golf Outing

6090 Golf Club Ln

Hamilton, OH 45011, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

-Event named:

"3rd Annual Bryttan's Battalion Golf Outing presented by

[Sponsor]"

-3 teams of 4

-Speaking opportunity before shotgun start

-Logo on all event marketing

-Largest logo on Top Sponsor banner and event t-shirts

-Business website marketed on social media

-Option to set up a branded tent on a hole

-Swag bag inclusion

-Verbal recognition at awards ceremony

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-2 teams of 4

-Large logo on sponsor banner

-Logo on event t-shirts

-Option to set up a branded tent on a hole

-Logo on marketing materials

-Business website marketed on social media

-Swag bag inclusion

-2 on-course signs


Dinner Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-1 team of 4

-Exclusive dinner signage

-Logo on dinner napkins

-Logo on Top Sponsor banner

-Business website marketed on social media

-Swag bag inclusion

-2 on-course signs

T-shirt & Signage Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-1 team of 4

-Logo displayed on event t-shirt

-Logo on Top Sponsor banner

-Business website marketed on social media

-Verbal recognition during opening announcements

-2 on-course signs

-Swag bag inclusion


Air Cannon Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-1 team of 4

-Option to set up a branded tent on a hole

-Signage at Air Cannon

-Business website marketed on social media

-2 on-course signs

-Swag bag inclusion

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo displayed on beverage cart

-Business website marketed on social media

-2 on-course signs

-Swag bag inclusion

Hole Tent Sponsor
$500

-Set up a company tent at a designated hole

-Distribute branded giveaways and promotional items

Cart Sponsor
$250

-Logo or name displayed on a golf cart

-Exposure to golfers throughout the course

Hole Sponsor
$100

-Logo or name displayed on a hole sign

Team of 4
$500

-Entry for team of 4

-Beer and soft drinks provided on the course

-Dinner at awards ceremony

-Event t-shirt

Add a donation for Bryttans Battalion Foundation Inc

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