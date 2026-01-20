About this event
-Event named:
"3rd Annual Bryttan's Battalion Golf Outing presented by
[Sponsor]"
-3 teams of 4
-Speaking opportunity before shotgun start
-Logo on all event marketing
-Largest logo on Top Sponsor banner and event t-shirts
-Business website marketed on social media
-Option to set up a branded tent on a hole
-Swag bag inclusion
-Verbal recognition at awards ceremony
-2 teams of 4
-Large logo on sponsor banner
-Logo on event t-shirts
-Option to set up a branded tent on a hole
-Logo on marketing materials
-Business website marketed on social media
-Swag bag inclusion
-2 on-course signs
-1 team of 4
-Exclusive dinner signage
-Logo on dinner napkins
-Logo on Top Sponsor banner
-Business website marketed on social media
-Swag bag inclusion
-2 on-course signs
-1 team of 4
-Logo displayed on event t-shirt
-Logo on Top Sponsor banner
-Business website marketed on social media
-Verbal recognition during opening announcements
-2 on-course signs
-Swag bag inclusion
-1 team of 4
-Option to set up a branded tent on a hole
-Signage at Air Cannon
-Business website marketed on social media
-2 on-course signs
-Swag bag inclusion
-Logo displayed on beverage cart
-Business website marketed on social media
-2 on-course signs
-Swag bag inclusion
-Set up a company tent at a designated hole
-Distribute branded giveaways and promotional items
-Logo or name displayed on a golf cart
-Exposure to golfers throughout the course
-Logo or name displayed on a hole sign
-Entry for team of 4
-Beer and soft drinks provided on the course
-Dinner at awards ceremony
-Event t-shirt
$
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