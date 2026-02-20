3rd Annual Bull City Pickleball Classic

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About this event
Recognized as Gold sponsor at the tournament 2-minute speaking opportunity (both days)
Logo on marketing materials (print and online)
Email blast recognition to 500+ contacts & reach of thousands in online marketing
Tabletop exhibit spot Recognition in social media posts
4 registrations for the tournament
Opportunity to give swag item at registration
Recognized as Silver sponsor at the tournament
Logo on marketing materials (print and online)
Email blast recognition to 500+ contacts & reach of thousands in online marketing
Recognition in social media posts
2 registrations for the tournament
Opportunity to give swag item at registration
Name/Logo sign by one pickleball court
1 registration for the pickleball tournament
Name/Logo sign by one pickleball court
$
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