Exchange Clubs Child Abuse Prevention Center In Durham Inc

Hosted by

Exchange Clubs Child Abuse Prevention Center In Durham Inc

About this event

3rd Annual Bull City Pickleball Classic

1814 Stage Rd

Durham, NC 27703, USA

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Recognized as Gold sponsor at the tournament 2-minute speaking opportunity (both days)


Logo on marketing materials (print and online)


Email blast recognition to 500+ contacts & reach of thousands in online marketing


Tabletop exhibit spot Recognition in social media posts


4 registrations for the tournament


Opportunity to give swag item at registration

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Recognized as Silver sponsor at the tournament


Logo on marketing materials (print and online)


Email blast recognition to 500+ contacts & reach of thousands in online marketing


Recognition in social media posts

2 registrations for the tournament


Opportunity to give swag item at registration


Name/Logo sign by one pickleball court

Court Sponsor
$500

1 registration for the pickleball tournament


Name/Logo sign by one pickleball court

Add a donation for Exchange Clubs Child Abuse Prevention Center In Durham Inc

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