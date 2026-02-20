3rd Annual Candy Cane Artisan & Gift Show

About this event
Enjoy FREE ADMISSION and 1 giveaway ticket to be placed in container next to one of the hourly giveaway prizes of your choosing.
ADMISSION and 10 giveaway tickets to be placed in container(s) next to any of the hourly giveaway prizes of your choosing.
ADMISSION and 10 giveaway tickets to be placed in container(s) next to any of the hourly giveaway prizes of your choosing. Plus 1 ticket to be placed into the grand prize drawing, which will take place at the end of the weekend.
$
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