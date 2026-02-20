Colorado Springs Ladies Events

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Colorado Springs Ladies Events

About this event

3rd Annual Candy Cane Artisan & Gift Show

1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80905, USA

FREE ADMISSION
Free

Enjoy FREE ADMISSION and 1 giveaway ticket to be placed in container next to one of the hourly giveaway prizes of your choosing.

Donate for a Purpose
$5

ADMISSION and 10 giveaway tickets to be placed in container(s) next to any of the hourly giveaway prizes of your choosing.

Donate for a Purpose
$10

ADMISSION and 10 giveaway tickets to be placed in container(s) next to any of the hourly giveaway prizes of your choosing. Plus 1 ticket to be placed into the grand prize drawing, which will take place at the end of the weekend.

Add a donation for Colorado Springs Ladies Events

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