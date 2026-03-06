Cannenta Foundation

Hosted by

Cannenta Foundation

About this event

4rd Annual Cannenta Summit: Rooted in Strength

369 Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208, USA

General Admission
$79.99

Join us at the Rooted in Strength Summit with a General Admission Ticket! Experience a morning filled with cultural healing practices, interactive demonstrations, and inspiring discussions that celebrate the resilience and traditions of our communities. Your participation helps support the Cannenta Foundation in providing essential mental health services. Reserve your spot and be part of this empowering event!

Group Ticket Sales
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your community together with a Group Ticket Package for the Rooted in Strength Summit! This bundle includes 4 tickets, perfect for friends, family, or colleagues to experience a morning of cultural healing practices, live demonstrations, and meaningful discussions. Enjoy the summit together while supporting the Cannenta Foundation in providing vital mental health services. Celebrate connection, culture, and wellness as a group—reserve your package today!

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