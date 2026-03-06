4rd Annual Cannenta Summit: Rooted in Strength

About this event
Join us at the Rooted in Strength Summit with a General Admission Ticket! Experience a morning filled with cultural healing practices, interactive demonstrations, and inspiring discussions that celebrate the resilience and traditions of our communities. Your participation helps support the Cannenta Foundation in providing essential mental health services. Reserve your spot and be part of this empowering event!
Bring your community together with a Group Ticket Package for the Rooted in Strength Summit! This bundle includes 4 tickets, perfect for friends, family, or colleagues to experience a morning of cultural healing practices, live demonstrations, and meaningful discussions. Enjoy the summit together while supporting the Cannenta Foundation in providing vital mental health services. Celebrate connection, culture, and wellness as a group—reserve your package today!
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