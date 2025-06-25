3rd Annual Casey Childress Golf Tournament

Lebanon, OR 97355, USA
Includes 4 player registrations- each team gets 2 carts + each player gets lunch, t-shirt, swag bag and drink ticket
Includes 2 team registrations, Hole Sponsorship sign, logo on all event signage and t-shirts, full ad in event program.
Includes 2 team registrations, sign at lunch area, logo on t-shirts and half page ad in event program.
Includes 1 team registration, large sign at lunch area, logo on t-shirts, and logo on event signage.
Includes 1 team registration, logo on all golf carts, t-shirts and event signage.
Includes 1 team registration, medium signage at lunch area, logo on t-shirts and event signage.
Includes sign on hole, recognition on event programs. *Sponsors may set up at their hole with samples/snacks/swag.*
1 per team- Includes one mulligan per player, one piece of string for putt, one throw per player (out of hazard area) and entry into KP/Long Drive contests.
Ten (10) raffle tickets for $20.00- Raffles drawn at event for various items. *Do not have to be present to win.*
Special ticket for AR-15. Only 250 tickets will be sold, so your chances of winning this custom AR are solid!
*Do not have to be present to win!
Sponsor a drink ticket per golfer. Sponsor will be acknowledged during a toast to Casey Childress at lunch.
