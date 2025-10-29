3RD ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

Hosted by
About this event
Includes green fees, range balls, golf cart, name tag, scorecard, and access to all contests. Join fellow players for a great day of golf, lunch, and fun in support of Harram Temple No. 23 Scholarship & Youth Initiatives.
Register your team early and save! Includes green fees, range balls, golf carts, name tags, scorecards, and access to all special contests. Early Bird pricing ends April 4, 2026.
Includes green fees, range balls, golf carts, name tags, scorecards, and access to all contests.
Perfect for teams registering after the Early Bird deadline.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!