3RD ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

10630 Plantation Bay Dr

Tampa, FL 33647, USA

Individual Golfer
$125

Includes green fees, range balls, golf cart, name tag, scorecard, and access to all contests. Join fellow players for a great day of golf, lunch, and fun in support of Harram Temple No. 23 Scholarship & Youth Initiatives.

Foursome Team (Early Bird)
$450
Available until Apr 5
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your team early and save! Includes green fees, range balls, golf carts, name tags, scorecards, and access to all special contests. Early Bird pricing ends April 4, 2026.

Foursome Team
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes green fees, range balls, golf carts, name tags, scorecards, and access to all contests.
Perfect for teams registering after the Early Bird deadline.

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Includes 2 Foursomes (8 players total)
  • Tee Sign & 18-Hole Sign with logo placement
  • Organization logo featured on Harram Temple No. 23 website and Facebook page
  • Opportunity to speak during the awards and lunch ceremony
  • Recognition throughout the event as a Premier Sponsor
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Includes 1 Foursome (4 players)
  • Tee Sign with your organization’s logo
  • Logo recognition on the Harram Temple No. 23 website and Facebook page
  • Recognition during the awards and lunch ceremony
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Includes 2 Player Entries
  • Tee Sign with your organization’s logo
  • Logo recognition on the Harram Temple No. 23 website and Facebook page
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$1,000
  • Includes 1 Player Entry
  • Tee Sign with your organization’s logo
  • Recognition during the awards and lunch ceremony
BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$500


  • Organization logo displayed on the beverage cart
  • Recognition on event materials and social media


HOLE SPONSOR
$100
  • One Hole Sponsorship Sign featuring your logo (JPG image required)
  • A great opportunity for local businesses and individuals to show their support

