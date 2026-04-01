Ladies of 2morrow

Hosted by

Ladies of 2morrow

About this event

3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

100 Crystal Lake Blvd

Hampton, GA 30228, USA

Individual Player
$125

Includes tournament play, breakfast, lunch and networking opportunities—all while contributing to programs that empower teen girls and young mothers.

Foursome
$400

Includes entry for four players, tournament play, breakfast, lunch and networking. A great way to build relationships, entertain clients, and support a meaningful cause together.

Golf Clinic
$75

New to golf? No problem. This clinic is designed for beginners, offering guided instruction. Learn the basics while enjoying the experience and supporting a powerful mission.

Vendor
$150

Showcase your brand at the 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Vendors receive direct access to attendees, community leaders, and participants throughout the event—perfect for promoting products, services, and building brand awareness while supporting a meaningful cause.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Promote your brand directly on the course as a Hole Sponsor at the 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Your business will be featured with custom signage at a designated hole, providing high-visibility exposure to all players and attendees throughout the event

Small Business Sponsor
$1,000

Logo placement on event signage

(shared tier section)

Social media recognition

Website sponsor listing

Opportunity to include promotional

item in swag bags


Add a donation for Ladies of 2morrow

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!