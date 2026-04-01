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About this event
Includes tournament play, breakfast, lunch and networking opportunities—all while contributing to programs that empower teen girls and young mothers.
Includes entry for four players, tournament play, breakfast, lunch and networking. A great way to build relationships, entertain clients, and support a meaningful cause together.
New to golf? No problem. This clinic is designed for beginners, offering guided instruction. Learn the basics while enjoying the experience and supporting a powerful mission.
Showcase your brand at the 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Vendors receive direct access to attendees, community leaders, and participants throughout the event—perfect for promoting products, services, and building brand awareness while supporting a meaningful cause.
Promote your brand directly on the course as a Hole Sponsor at the 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Your business will be featured with custom signage at a designated hole, providing high-visibility exposure to all players and attendees throughout the event
Logo placement on event signage
(shared tier section)
Social media recognition
Website sponsor listing
Opportunity to include promotional
item in swag bags
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!