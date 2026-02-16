3rd Annual Chuck Drury Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship Registration

EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course



• Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole.

• Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee

• Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course.

This banner will also be displayed at SHS for the entire Football season.

• Golf Fees for 2 with lite breakfast, Frankies Lunch and Dinner, 2 custom golf polos

• Website and social media recognition

• Company provided banner at the Hole (optional)

• VIP Registration