Southington Gridiron Club

Hosted by

Southington Gridiron Club

About this event

3rd Annual Chuck Drury Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship Registration

201 Pattonwood Dr

Southington, CT 06489, USA

Platinum Tier Hole Sponsor
$2,000

EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course

Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole.
Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee
Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course.
This banner will also be displayed at SHS for the entire Football season.
Golf Fees for 2 with lite breakfast, Frankies Lunch and Dinner, 2 custom golf polos
Website and social media recognition
Company provided banner at the Hole (optional)
VIP Registration

Gold Tier Hole Sponsor
$1,500

EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course

Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole
Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee
Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course.
Social media recognition
Company provided banner at the Hole (optional)

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$300

Sponsor a beverage cart on the course (8 available)

Logo sign included on one beverage cart
Social media recognition

Sign Sponsor
$150

Sponsor a Sign along the cart path.

Sign with company logo displayed along the cart path.
Social media recognition

Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor Golfer Swag Bags (1 available)

All golfer swag bags will have your company logo
Banner with company logo displayed at entrance of course
Social media recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!