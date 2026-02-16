3rd Annual Chuck Drury Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship Registration

Hosted by
About this event
EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course
• Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole.
• Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee
• Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course.
This banner will also be displayed at SHS for the entire Football season.
• Golf Fees for 2 with lite breakfast, Frankies Lunch and Dinner, 2 custom golf polos
• Website and social media recognition
• Company provided banner at the Hole (optional)
• VIP Registration
EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course
• Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole
• Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee
• Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course.
• Social media recognition
• Company provided banner at the Hole (optional)
Sponsor a beverage cart on the course (8 available)
• Logo sign included on one beverage cart
• Social media recognition
Sponsor a Sign along the cart path.
• Sign with company logo displayed along the cart path.
• Social media recognition
Sponsor Golfer Swag Bags (1 available)
• All golfer swag bags will have your company logo
• Banner with company logo displayed at entrance of course
• Social media recognition
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!