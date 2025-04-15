3rd Annual Cindy Walker Days

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Required for 13 years and older.
GA Reserved Picnic Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Reserve a picnic table (seats 4) that will be located in General Admission. This is an Early Bird Option Only! Picnic Tables will not be sold at the door.
VIP Ticket
$75
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities including VIP parking pass, entrance, bar & restroom facilities.
VIP Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Grants premium entry with reserved table in VIP area (seats 8) and access to exclusive VIP amenities including VIP parking pass, entrance, bar & restroom facilities.
VIP Sponsor Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Partner with the CWF as a "Table Sponsor." Sponsors will receive logo placement on website, social media, festival signage, stage announcements and a sponsor gift basket. As well as a reserved table in VIP area (seats 8) and access to exclusive VIP amenities including VIP parking pass, entrance, bar & restroom facilities.
Stage Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Partner with the CWF as a "Stage Sponsor" which includes an exclusive backstage "Meet & Greet." "Stage Sponsors" will receive logo placement on website, social media, festival signage, stage announcements, radio advertising and a sponsor gift basket. As well as TWO reserved tables in the VIP area (seats 16) and access to exclusive VIP amenities including VIP parking pass, VIP entrance, bar & restroom facilities.
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets
Partner with the CWF as the "Presenting Sponsor" which includes an exclusive backstage "Meet & Greet." The "Presenting Sponsors" will be included in all radio advertisement, receive logo placement on website, social media, festival signage, stage announcements and an exclusive "Presenting Sponsor" gift basket with signed artist swag. As well as THREE reserved tables in the VIP area (seats 24) and access to exclusive VIP amenities including VIP parking pass, VIP entrance, bar & restroom facilities.
