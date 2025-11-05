3rd Annual Community Investment Awards Sponsorship

745 N Gene Autry Trail

Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$100,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

• Recognized as Presenting Sponsor in all collateral and print

materials

• On-stage speaking opportunity, logo placement and

acknowledgment

• Video storytelling recognition

• 20 Premier tickets (20 guests) at Awards

• Recognition in pre- and post-event press releases

• Full-page back of program ad and robust social media

recognition

• Logo on photo backdrop with Lift to Rise

• Presenting Sponsor recognition with link on Awards webpage

VIP Reception Host Sponsor
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Recognized as VIP Reception Sponsor in collateral and print materials

• On-stage logo placement and acknowledgment

• Video storytelling recognition

• 10 Premier tickets (10 guests) at Awards

• Recognition in pre- and post-event press releases

• Full-page program ad and robust social media recognition

• Logo on photo backdrop with Lift to Rise

• VIP Reception Sponsor recognition on Awards webpage

Event Sponsors
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

• 5 Premier tickets to Awards

• Full-page ad in program and Event Sponsor social media

recognition

• Logo on all print and social media promotion

• Logo and on-stage acknowledgment

• Logo on Awards webpage

Award Sponsors
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• 2 Premier tickets to Awards

• Half-page ad in program and Award Sponsor social media

recognition

• Logo on all print and social media promotion

• Logo and on-stage acknowledgment

• Logo on Awards webpage

Community Sponsors
$1,000

• This award level is for groups of community leaders

• Program recognition

• Listed acknowledgement in website and print materials

Individual Sponsors
$95

• This award level sponsors community residents to attend the

event at no cost.

• Program and social media recognition

Add a donation for Lift To Rise

$

