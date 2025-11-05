3rd Annual Community Investment Awards Sponsorship

• Recognized as Presenting Sponsor in all collateral and print
materials
• On-stage speaking opportunity, logo placement and
acknowledgment
• Video storytelling recognition
• 20 Premier tickets (20 guests) at Awards
• Recognition in pre- and post-event press releases
• Full-page back of program ad and robust social media
recognition
• Logo on photo backdrop with Lift to Rise
• Presenting Sponsor recognition with link on Awards webpage
• Recognized as VIP Reception Sponsor in collateral and print materials
• On-stage logo placement and acknowledgment
• Video storytelling recognition
• 10 Premier tickets (10 guests) at Awards
• Recognition in pre- and post-event press releases
• Full-page program ad and robust social media recognition
• Logo on photo backdrop with Lift to Rise
• VIP Reception Sponsor recognition on Awards webpage
• 5 Premier tickets to Awards
• Full-page ad in program and Event Sponsor social media
recognition
• Logo on all print and social media promotion
• Logo and on-stage acknowledgment
• Logo on Awards webpage
• 2 Premier tickets to Awards
• Half-page ad in program and Award Sponsor social media
recognition
• Logo on all print and social media promotion
• Logo and on-stage acknowledgment
• Logo on Awards webpage
• This award level is for groups of community leaders
• Program recognition
• Listed acknowledgement in website and print materials
• This award level sponsors community residents to attend the
event at no cost.
• Program and social media recognition
$
