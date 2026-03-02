3rd Annual Community MayFest Volunteer Registration

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About this event
Volunteers may be helping with:
• Greeting guests and helping with check‑in
• Assisting at activity stations
• Supporting community resource tables
• Helping with setup or cleanup
• Offering general hospitality throughout the even
Volunteers may be helping with:
• Greeting guests and helping with check‑in
• Assisting at activity stations
• Supporting community resource tables
• Helping with setup or cleanup
• Offering general hospitality throughout the even
Volunteers may be helping with:
• Greeting guests and helping with check‑in
• Assisting at activity stations
• Supporting community resource tables
• Helping with setup or cleanup
• Offering general hospitality throughout the even
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