Divine Living Community Services

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Divine Living Community Services

About this event

3rd Annual Community MayFest Volunteer Registration

3208 Wilbarger St

Fort Worth, TX 76119, USA

Volunteer 8 am - 10 am
Free

Volunteers may be helping with:

Greeting guests and helping with check‑in

Assisting at activity stations

Supporting community resource tables

Helping with setup or cleanup

Offering general hospitality throughout the even

Volunteer 10 am - 12 pm
Free

Volunteers may be helping with:

Greeting guests and helping with check‑in

Assisting at activity stations

Supporting community resource tables

Helping with setup or cleanup

Offering general hospitality throughout the even

Volunteer 12 pm - 2:30 pm
Free

Volunteers may be helping with:

Greeting guests and helping with check‑in

Assisting at activity stations

Supporting community resource tables

Helping with setup or cleanup

Offering general hospitality throughout the even

Add a donation for Divine Living Community Services

$

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