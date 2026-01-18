3rd Annual Cowboys vs. Cops Rifle Match

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About this event
Includes lunch and shirt for competitor. (Shirt guaranteed if registered before April 3rd)
Zeffy operates on donations, allowing us to keep 100% of our sales. There is an optional donation that allows you to select Other. You can put any dollar amount there including 0. We encourage you to help support Zeffy so that we may continue to utilize their services.
Prize table buy in, allows the competitor to pick an item from the prize table in the order they place in the match.
Zeffy operates on donations, allowing us to keep 100% of our sales. There is an optional donation that allows you to select Other. You can put any dollar amount there including 0. We encourage you to help support Zeffy so that we may continue to utilize their services.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!